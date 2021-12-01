Eric Zemmour presidential candidate in France

PARIS. Filed the journalist, who for years has dragged the televised debates towards controversy. Also finished the pseudocandidate, who for almost four months has been spinning like a top all over France, to present his latest book (but in reality already campaigning for the next presidential elections). Today Eric Zemmour, the extreme sovereignist, already condemned twice for racial discrimination and incitement to hatred against Muslims, has put an end to the false suspense, with a video of about ten minutes (and the distressing notes of Beethoven’s seventh symphony) . He ran for elections next April.

The formalization comes at a time of difficulty in its path, with the polls still above 10% for the first round, but which no longer touch 17%, as a few weeks ago. And now they place him in third position, behind Emmanuel Macron, firm in first place, and the usual Marine Le Pen, number two. Meanwhile, there have been missteps and gaffes, such as the middle finger flaunted by a car, in the streets of Marseille last Sunday, in response to the same gesture by a passer-by. But Zemmour wants to be president.

Well, aim to catch up with this official candidacy. And the video, where he reads his speech, amidst shelves of ancient books, insists on his anti-immigration position and in defense of the French identity. “You walk the streets of your cities – he tells potential voters – and you don’t recognize them. You look at your screens and they speak to you in strange languages, to be honest: foreign. Look at advertising posters or television series, football matches, movies in the cinema, shows or songs, school books. Take the subway and trains, wait for your children at the school exit or go to the emergency room or queue at the post office. And you have the impression that you are no longer in the country you knew ».

Zemmour then focuses on the value that is most recognized by his fans, the fact that he says things as they are. «For a long time you have been afraid to say it – he continues in his message -, you have felt ashamed for your impressions. Then you realized that your feeling of dispossession was shared by all. France was no longer France and everyone was aware of it ». “Of course, you have been despised by the powerful, the elites, the right-thinking, journalists, politicians, academics, sociologists, trade unionists and religious authorities. They said it was all false. ‘ In the meantime, the video scrolls through the images of some intellectuals targeted by the far right, such as Jacques Attali and Bernard-Henry Lévy.

Here are some references to a sort of program, but very vague, such as “the desire to reindustrialize France” or “to restore the excellence of the republican school”. The background music, in reality, also for the content, always remains the same. He wants to become President «so that our children and our grandchildren do not know barbarism, so that our daughters are not veiled and our children submissive. To preserve our ways of life, our language. Why the French remain French. And the latest arrivals assimilate themselves to their culture ». Last warning: «They will tell you that you are racist, but the most beautiful passion that animates you is that for France».