Eric Zemmour’s election campaign began with clashes and violence

On Sunday in Paris there were clashes and violence during the opening rally of the election campaign of Eric Zemmour, a very popular far-right journalist and TV presenter who last Tuesday officially ran for the French presidency, after months of persistent rumors. A group of anti-racist activists who tried to challenge Zemmour at the rally were insulted, attacked and hit with chairs by his supporters. Another video released online appears to show Zemmour himself being grabbed by the neck by a man at one point.

NOT AU RACISME

Nos militants étaients présents au meeting de #Zemmour à Villepinte pour say not au racisme de manière pacifique. La vidéo, d’une violence inouïe, parle d’elle même, nos militants se sont fait frapper et insulter pour avoir rappelé notre lutte antiraciste! ✊ ???? ✊ ???? ✊ ???? pic.twitter.com/5cvZadNGh8 – SOS Racisme – # PanthéonDesOubliés (@SOS_Racisme) December 5, 2021

The opening rally of the Zemmour election campaign was held in the Villepinte exhibition center, in the north-eastern outskirts of Paris, where among other things he had already been at the end of October for a fair dedicated to security, during which he had aimed a high-precision rifle against the journalists present. On Sunday, taking up the most cherished themes of his speeches in recent months, including hostility to multiculturalism, feminism and the reception of migrants, Zemmour said that “the stakes are very high” and added that if elected, the French will be able to begin “to take back the most beautiful country in the world”.

The violence began after activists of the SOS Racisme group got up from their chairs, showing the writing Not au racisme (“No to racism”) formed on their shirts. The activists were attacked, beaten and chased by Zemmour’s supporters, who also hit them by throwing chairs. At least two of them were seen leaving the hall with bloody clothes, he writes France24.

Aline Kremer, who organized the SOS Racisme protest, told the news agency AFP that the activists of the group only wanted to “demonstrate peacefully”, and that instead the supporters of the president attacked and beat them.

Incident important dans la salle. Plusieurs personnes sortent des t-shirts «Non au racisme. “ Ils sont attaqués par plusieurs personnes présentes dans la salle. #ZemmourVillepinte pic.twitter.com/rbtPxruzhn – Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) December 5, 2021

Thousands of supporters of Zemmour participated in the event, who had already made himself known for some very un-presidential gestures even before officially running for office. In the city, however, various anti-fascist groups had organized a demonstration to contest his candidacy.

During the actual rally, his supporters insulted and challenged the current French president, Emmanuel Macron. One of the themes of his election campaign is the reduction of what he called the “power of the media”: some journalists and the crew of a popular French television channel who were documenting the event were booed and turned away.

In addition to the images of the violence against the demonstrators who were protesting against racism, as mentioned, another video seems to show Zemmour who is attacked in the confusion by a man who puts his hands around his neck. According to what is written by Guardian, Zemmour reportedly sustained minor injuries.

