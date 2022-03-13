Erick Andino with a great heel goal puts Honduras to a draw with Olimpia at the Micheletti!

2022-03-12
MINUTE BY MINUTE OF HONDURAS VS. OLYMPIA
22 ‘ Sacaza charges, the defense rejects half and after a series of rebounds, the riverside attack could not finish off the goal and misses an opportunity to do damage.
twenty’ Lateral in favor of Honduras Progreso on its right flank. Now the albos concede a corner.
fifteen’ Sacaza was trying to filter a ball, but Leveron intercepted it. Back and forth game now at the Micheletti.
9′ Great overflow to the right of Edwin Maldonado who sent a center like with his hands to Andino and this luxurious one with a high heel put the equality.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOLAZO OF HONDURAS PROGRESO! Erick Andino at minute 9 puts the tie 1-1 with Olimpia.
8 & # 39; Arboleda received at the edge of the area and only without going took a right to the net.
GOOOOOOOOOOOL OF OLIMPIA! At minute 8 Yustin Arboleda scores 1-0 against Honduras Progreso.
OUTSIDE! Shot by Cristian Sacaza from the left that crosses the area and escapes along the final line. Honduras presses at minute 7.
5′ A tangled game with a lot of inaccuracy at the start of the game at the Micheletti.
START THE GAME! Honduras Progress vs. Olympia at the Humberto Micheletti.
7:13pm The holders of Honduras Progreso and Olimpia are already on the pitch. The game is about to start.
7:10 p.m. The clubs are about to jump onto the pitch. At 7:15 pm the meeting starts.
6:50 p.m. This fan gave his partner a rose and gave him a tremendous kiss in the stands of the Micheletti.
6:41pm Our journalist Omar Gutiérrez gives us details of the heating of Olimpia and Honduras Progreso.
The 11th of Honduras Progress: Andrés Salazar, Ángel Barrios, Oidel Pérez, Dixon Ramírez, Edwin Maldonado, Leslie Heraldez, Víctor Arauz, Gregory González, José Quiroz, Cristian Sacaza, Erick Andino. DT: John Jairo Lopez.
Substitutes: Richar Mercado, Selvin Guevara, José Domínguez, Alberto Paredes, Daniel Róchez, Yunny yDolmo, Tomás Sorto and Isaí Martínez.
Olympia 11: Edrick Menjívar, José García, Johnny Leveron, Jonathan Paz, Félix Crisanto, German Mejía, Jorge Álvarez, José Mario Pinto, Edwin Rodríguez, Michaell Chirinos and Yustin Arboleda. DT Pablo Lavallen.
The bench: Alex Güity, Maylor Núñez, Javier Portillo, Jerry Bengtson, Eddie Hernández, Cristian Altamirano, Carlos Pineda, Ax Jamir Maldonado and Josman Figueroa.
6:15pm On the outskirts of the Micheletti there is a good atmosphere. Today is expected full.
6:10 p.m. Jerry Bengtson is one of the novelties in the Olympia call. He returns after overcoming surgery for lipomas on his back.
6:05 p.m. The player Eddie Hernández was received by this little girl with a rose. The white player received it and posed for the photo.
6:00 pm Welcome to Minute by Minute of Honduras vs. Olympia. The squads of both squads are already in the Micheletti.