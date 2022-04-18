Érick Gutiérrez, from almost returning to Mexico to score in his first final with PSV

Érick Gutiérrez has become an undisputed starting player, but the road has been winding and long

Erick Gutierrez adds his fourth year with the PSV Eindhoven from Holland and, although everything seems like a dream due to his undisputed ownership and the good pace so far in 2022, ‘Guti’ was not always happy, and it is that between injuries, lack of opportunities and more questions than answers on occasions, he was close to return to Mexico.

Nevertheless, Erick Gutierrezbarely 26 years old, clung to her dream and to succeed in Europe, especially in a club where it became a tradition to have Mexican players. The hunger for more of him led him to start and score the equalizing goal (at 48′) with a great header in the Cup final. Holland before him Ajax from the Mexican Edson Alvarez.

Gutiérrez scored the tie in the Cup final for PSV against Ajax. Getty Images

“I think I’m closing very well, we know how difficult it has been to be here, I was nowhere near leaving the club, returning to MexicoI had a very bad time. I worked in silence, without noise, my opportunity came and I had no injuries and I consider that I was physically well, I have had many games and it is my best streak since I got here, “he confessed this Friday at a press conference.

“It’s been difficult because I came to a team with a lot of tradition and in my head I said how was I going to come back if I could because I’m very stubborn and clinging. I feel better and I have the opportunity to leave something marked”.

‘Guti’ acknowledged that at first the Dutch language was a major barrier, but that is now in the past and now he contributes his grain of sand with four years of experience in Europe and with his past as champion in Mexico.

“When I arrived I didn’t participate or I didn’t have the hierarchy to give an opinion and earn their respect, but now it’s different and I’ve earned their respect. I’ve played finals in MexicoI played finals and here, in my own way, I contribute my grain of sand”, he acknowledged.

The midfielder knows that he is experiencing one of his best moments and has even joked with his helmsman, Roger Schmidt, that he is better than in past years, where he said, between laughs, he did not know what was happening with his body because he suffered many injuries.

“I don’t know (laughs) because I’ve taken good care of myself, I do exercises so I don’t hurt myself. Sometimes I didn’t understand why it happened to me if I ate well and trained well, but it was stress and maybe that was it. In the end I relaxed, the opportunity came and I feel stronger and more intense. I adapted to soccer here”, he recounted.

“I think I’m at my best. I think I could contribute more to the offense and here I have to help more defensively and I have learned a lot in that that I lacked before. I’ve spoken with the coach and he agrees with me a lot that I’m better now than before and I’m at my best”.

Finally, ‘Guti’ has one year left on his contract and will begin to see, together with his representative, if the club intends to renew it, because in a World Cup year, he wants to give the best impression and thus continue to prosper in his career.

“Now my representative is here and we have to talk about what the club thinks of me and if they want to renew me. I have one year left. A new coach is coming, it’s a World Cup year and I have to play. I have to see what is next and make the best decision, ”he concluded.

Two minutes after the Mexican’s goal, Cody Gakpo completed the somersault with great definition after taking off Edson Álvarez to hit the PSV andthe title of cup in holland.