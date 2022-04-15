Erick Gutiérrez goes for his first title with PSV

Guadalajara Jalisco. / 04.15.2022 10:12:58





After four years playing in Europe, Erick Gutierrez dreams of his first title with PSV Eindhoven, and the chance is this Sunday against Ajax on the Netherlands Cup FinalTherefore, the Mexican knows the importance of this Sunday’s duel.

Excited to be able to see each other’s faces with his compatriot and partner in Mexican team, Edson Alvarezthe “Guti” finally wants to lift a title in the Old Continent, because although in the 2021 they won the Netherlands Super Cuphe was not present.

“It is important for me to be ChampionI was not in the Super Cup, I was finishing with the National Team and I had days off, but well, he became Champion and now I feel important in the teamto have minutes, I don’t know if I’m going to start or if I have to stay on the bench, it would be very important for me, it would be my first title in Hollandand it would be something very beautiful”, he commented at a press conference with Mexican media.

Erick Gutierrez vs. Edson Alvarez

The “Guti” has suffered, arrived in 2018 at PSV and he spent a long time without playing, today little by little he settles on the court and this makes him more eager to keep the Cup, which his team doesn’t win from the 2011-2012 season.

“It has been difficult, I was nothing to leave the club, to return to MexicoI had a very bad time, but that’s football, I worked in silence, I didn’t make any noise, I always worked 100 percent for when the opportunity came, it came, I had no injuries, and I think I’m doing very well, it’s my best streak since that I got here I plan to continue in this way because very important months are coming and I am ready for Qatar”, he commented.

On face the “machin” for this title, Gutiérrez accepted that it will be time to enjoy it. “We speak in selection. We have spoken well, we know we have a good team, they too, We have not bet, but we are going to run into each other if I have to play”, he expressed.

“i know edsonhis way of playing, he runs a lot, he puts in, he also plays and you have to try to do the same, enjoy, enjoy seeing two Mexicans in a Final“. He knows about the strengths and weaknesses of the youth squad of America, with whom he will surely have a lot of friction on Sunday in the Netherlands Cup Final.

“I don’t know his weak point, I know the things he does, what he doesn’t do so well, I can’t tellin Mexico we face some occasions, he in America and I in Pachucawe have already had matches against and I know him wellhe must know me too,” he recalled.

Before the 2021 Super Cup, PSV has not won a title since the 2017-2018 season when they did it by staying with the eredivisie.

“It’s been a long time, we’ve talked about it, the team is fine despite the fact that yesterday we had a conference league loss which was also very important for us, a great team won us, now comes this, we know what you have to turn it around because Ajax also has a great teamwe are willing and know that we can win the Cup despite the fact that the club hasn’t won it for a long time”, he recalled.

​

​