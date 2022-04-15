Erick Gutiérrez sees Alexis Vega playing for PSV

John Manuel Figueroa

Guadalajara Jalisco / 04.15.2022 08:55:21





Erick Gutierrez it feels calm with the process from Gerardo Daniel Martino in front of the Mexican teamFor the PSV Eindhoven player, criticism of the national representative’s coach is sometimes exaggerated.

The Guti assured that he tata managed the objective what it was like to be in Qatar 2022, and many of the Sometimes they go overboard with the questionings.

“I think we already know how this isto all they criticize usI think sometimes they cross the lineat the end of the day we classified in second, which was not the idea to classify in second but in first, the goal was achievedGutierrez assured.

“Sometimes playing well, sometimes not playing so wellmany players were not in rhythm or with injuries, there were many injuries, but it was classified which is the important thing, we are very good with him, there are preparation matches to turn this feeling that we leave in the fans, we know that he is always 100 percent with us, we know how we Mexicans are, we must be united and support, which is a World Cup“.

The Mexican prepares to fight this sunday the Final of the Cup from Holland against Ajaxwhere the also Mexican plays, Edson Alvarez.

See Alexis Vega at PSV

Guti spoke of what he sees in Mexico in order to reinforce to the PSV and without a doubt he thought of the Chivas striker, Alexis Vega.

“An player that always I love it and I like it a lot, Alexis VegaI have spoken with him in Selection, which can be herejump, but you have to decide wellthink things through, but he’s a player I really like”.

the mexican flyer recognized that your agent Already works to seek a renewalbecause his contract expires in a year and by FIFA rules, in 6 months he could already sign with another club.