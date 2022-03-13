Erik Lira confessed if he would celebrate a goal with Cruz Azul to his former team Pumas

The last great exchange between Cruz Azul and Pumas It happened in the past transfer market, when the sky-blue directive took one of its most valuable men from the auriazul and that, to date, the college hobby His absence still hurts Erik Lyra, who immediately established himself as the love absolute of the Half court.

This Friday, the footballer formed in La Cantera del Pedregal talked about his former team, in the preview of the Matchday 10 match of the Closing Tournament 2022, of Liga MX, in which Machine will receive the felines on the field of Aztec stadiumwith the aim of defending pride and winning at home again.

“It’s a great match, facing Pumas, a rival and nothing, facing it as one more team. (…) They are my friends, yes I know them, there you approach one and tell him how he plays; but we are going to take it as just another game and with the usual seriousness. They are both great teams.they always have to be fighting for the top positions; All that remains is to get to the field and may the best win“, warned Erik Lyra now defending the Cruz Azul t-shirt.

“They have been very good matches, of many goals, of many emotions, we have faced each other in the semifinals, in decisive matches. Us we must go out for the victory and with very good performances”, The 21-year-old midfielder insisted, regarding the most recent antecedents between Celeste and Auriazules.

Would Erik Lira celebrate a goal against Pumas?

Although Erik Lira is not a man of goals, Well, so far he has not scored a single entry, because his function is different, the questioning came imminently: If you score, would you celebrate the goal against Pumas? The player did not rule it out, but warned that it will be a natural emotion and that the same situation will determine it

“I do not know, we’ll see, I have not scored a goal. You always want to score a goal, you always have that illusion, I think I will hug my teammates, it’s a great joy to score a goal, so we’ll see what happens“, revealed Erik Lyra.

Erik Lira wants to break it with Cruz Azul to reach the Tri

“Ever since you were a child, you want to stand out and do something important, I contributed and gave everything for the club, for Pumas, it is my homehe shaped me as a person, as a player, but Now I’m here, it’s a new challenge, if it is something to grow, to improve you have to take it; I am very happy, very calm, cwith new illusions, new goals, with the illusion of being in the National Team”, He launched.

“We have a team to fight for both tournaments”, Erik Lira

Finally, Erik Lira ruled that Cruz Azul It has quite a large campus. to compete in the two tournaments, both in Liga MX and in the Concachampionsfor which he made it clear that inside the dressing room there is no talk of “headline players” but only that the footballers must be at their best for when it’s their turn to jump onto the court.

“From the beginning we said that we had a team to compete in both tournaments, we are raising our hands to compete in the League, in Concacaf we have also done things well; we also said we don’t have headlinesthe team is the team and those who have to play must be at their best, we are preparing, recovery because the calendar is very heavy”, iinsisted.

“The group is very well, we are calm, things have been done well, a bit of forcefulness is missing, but we are not worried. It is a new group that we are getting to know, we have come from less to morewe have felt comfortable, we are doing quite well, with the team, on the pitch, with the coaching staff, and we are going to continue in this way to close the tournament in the best way“, Erik Lyra.

The high cost of ticketing and the violence in soccer had repercussions at the entrance to one of the most attractive matches of Matchday 10 of Liga MX, but that did not matter for Cruz Azul to take advantage and break the spell against Pumas by defeating them. 2-1; the winning goal was made by Juan Escobar with an incredible and perfect scissors.

This is how Cruz Azul was in the General Table

Cruz Azul let the three points escape at home on three consecutive occasions, a situation that took its toll on the General Table, since left the way clear for Tigres and Atlas to climb towards the top and displace those led by Juan Reynoso. In the absence of three matches on Day 10, which will take place on Sunday and after this result, The Machine is placed fifth overall with 17 units.

