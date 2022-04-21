Erik Morales criticized Isaac Cruz for the fight against Yuriorkis Gamboa

the last saturday Isaac Cruz returned to the ring for a massive fast-track win against Yuriorkis Gamboa at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas. On the other hand, in the last hours Erik Morales spoke about the Mexican fight and criticized him because he considers that he needs to improve boxing.

Last weekend the Pitbull had to return in the best way to show that what happened against Gervonta Davis was not by chance, but that he was able to impose his boxing. And before the experienced Cuban, he did not doubt at any time that he had to go eat him from the first round so that the fight does not get complicated and reaches the cards.

The one who congratulated Isaac Cruz was Erik Morales, who in a dialogue with Izquierdazo marked that he should improve his boxing. “Pitbull Cruz looked imposing, what was he going to do, to rip his head off. he looked great (…) I saw it well, moved, delivered. I saw him with a lot of speed, I saw him strong, throwing a lot of punches “expressed the Terrible Morales.

And I add: “Logically you have to work much harder for more important fights. You have to improve your technique a little bit, there are many things to do, like everywhere you can always do things better”. In addition, he commented that the style he has is complicated for his rivals, but he considers that his boxing facet should be better.

Rayo Valenzuela wants Pitbull

Last weekend, Rayo Valenzuela was also presented against Bandido Vargas, victory by KO1, and his coach asked for Isaac Cruz. “I think I would like a fight with the Pitbull. It would be a great fight and one that people want to see.”David Benavídez’s father told Izquierdazo.