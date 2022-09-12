Erik Noya, third in the Edinburgh Speed ​​World Cup

The Spanish climber returns to the podium, after Samuel Watson and Jinbao Long, and rises to third position in the provisional general classification with one test to go.

Erik Noya has once again been the protagonist in the return of the Speed ​​World Cup to the calendar. Two months after standing on the podium in Chamonixthe Spanish sprinter has risen to third position in Edinburgh. A result that also allows him to gain a place in the general classification, where he is already third in the absence of an appointment to complete the international circuit.

The victory in the Scottish test corresponded to the American Samuel Watsonwhich was imposed on the Chinese Jinbaolong in the end. In the female category, the Poles Aleksandra Kalucka and Natalia Kalucka They played a fratricidal final that decided in favor of the first, recently proclaimed runner-up in Europe. Emma Hunt (United States) joined them on the podium.

The regularity of Erik Noya

the season of Erik Noya It is for framing. He maintains a spectacular regularity, with almost all his races between the 5”40 of the Spanish record and the 5”60. This time, he scored 5”56 in qualifying, earning him third behind Samuel Watson and Jiangu Long.

In the round of 16, Erik faced the Belgian Leander Carmanns, whom he surpassed with 5”68 by 5”83. Next would come the American John Brosler In rooms. Here, Erik Noya made his best climb of the test, scoring 5”48.

However, even better had the Chinese done Jinbaolong, who was his rival in the semifinals. Erik pushed hard but fell, as Jinbao Long hit the top button in 5.42. Finally, the Spaniard hung the bronze medal by defeating Gian Luca Zodda in the fight for third place, in which the Italian made a false start.

Finish in Jakarta

The Speed ​​World Cup 2022 will live its last episode between September 24 and 26 in Jakarta (Indonesia). Precisely, two Indonesian climbers will fight for the title: the current leader and defending champion Veddriq Leonardo and world record holder Kiromal Katibinboth absent in Edinburgh. Erik Noya He is third overall and will try to defend that privileged position. His main rival will be Jinbaolongwith whom he maintains a minimal advantage.

In the female category, the leader aleksandra kalucka will have everything to win in Jakarta, with the American Emma Hunt on the prowl

Women’s podium at the Edinburgh 2022 World Cup of Speed, with Aleksandra Kaluka (1st), Natalia Kaluka (2nd) and Emma Hunt (3rd) (Photo: Lena Drapella/IFSC).

Classifications

Men

1. Samuel Watson (United States): 5”97

2. Jinbao Long (China): 6”93

3. Erik Noya (Spain): victory by false start of his rival

4. Gian Luca Zodda (Italy): false start

5. Jianguo Long (China): Fall

6. Rishat Khaibullin (Kazakhstan): 6”40

7. John Brosler (USA): Fall

8. Yongjun Jung (Korea): false start

Women

1. Aleksandra Kalucka (Poland): 7”47

2. Natalia Kalucka (Poland): crash

3. Emma Hunt (USA): 7”28

4. Giulia Randi (Italy): 7”63

Men’s general classification

1. Veddriq Leonardo (Indonesia): 3910 points

2. Kiromal Katibin (Indonesia): 3275 points

3. Erik Noya (Spain): 2935 points

4. Jinbao Long (China): 2495 points

5. Ludovico Fossali (Italy): 2492 points

6. John Brosler (United States): 2293 points

7. Samuel Watson (United States): 2275 points

8. Jianguo Long (China): 2000 points

9. Guillaume Moro (France): 1882 points

10. Noah Bratschi (United States): 1565.5 points

…

83. Alejandro Rivas (Spain): 20 points

Women’s general classification

1. Aleksandra Kalucka (Poland): 4370 points

2. Emma Hunt (United States): 3405 points

3. Natalia Kalucka (Poland): 3295 points

4. Aleksandra Miroslaw (Poland): 3,000 points

5. Lijuan Deng (China): 2380 points

6. Capucine Viglione (France): 2365 points

…

28. Maria Laborda (Spain): 567 points

40. Carla Martinez (Spain): 250 points

44. Leslie Romero (Spain): 205 points



