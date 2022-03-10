Erik Rubín and Benny Ibarra react to Sasha Sokol’s statements about Luis de Llano

The singers spoke about the singer’s accusation of the abuse she suffered from the producer.

March 09, 2022 4:54 p.m.

The entertainment world and the general public have been totally shocked by the strong statements that Sasha Sokol made against Luis de Llano, with whom he had a romantic relationship and who she accused of having abused her when she was 14 years old.

The singer shared a long thread on her Twitter account and detailed what she experienced next to the producer, who recently shared about her relationship with the former Timbiriche on the Yordi Rosado program.

Sokol’s statements resonated throughout all social networks, where users and artists showed their support for the artist and condemned Luis de Llano’s comments during the interview, since He accepted that he was 39 years old when he was Sasha’s boyfriend.

Erik Rubín and Benny Ibarra sympathize with Sasha Sokol

Erik Rubín was questioned about his position during a meeting with the ‘Ventaneando’ cameras, where he commented that Sasha Sokol is like a sister to him, so she’s there to support her and she “knows she’s counting on me, in everything and there I am”.

He also added that he found out what happened between the singer and the producer several years later and by someone else, Well, Sasha wouldn’t have told him anything at the time.

For his part, Benny Ibarra, who is the nephew of Luis de Llano, commented on his solidarity in a brief tweet. who was his girlfriend for while both were members of the Timbiriche band.

“I hug you dear friend @SashaSokol always”, wrote the actor-singer in support of the artist.