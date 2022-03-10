Erik Rubín supports Sasha and reveals how he found out about his relationship with Luis de Llano

After the producer Louis of Llano confess that he had a relationship with Sasha Sokol, the former Timbiriche surprised to break the silence on Women’s Day on the Romance they had and accused him of abuse, because she was a minor when they were together.

Given Sasha’s recent statements, Erik Rubín was questioned about it in ‘Ventaneando’ and expressed all his support, “sasha is my sister and how well you say it I support her in everythingknows that she counts on me in everything and yes, I am there for her”started.

In addition, she told how she found out about the relationship that Sasha and Luis had had, since the singer was a minor at the time and revealed that she was not the one who told her what happened, in addition to knowing everything, when Many years had passed and he was already an adult, “At that time, the truth is that I was very youngI walked with my world and this was something that I found out about over the years, already older. She didn’t tell me anythingthis is something that I really don’t remember how I came to know about this”.

And about his reaction when he found out, he commented, “of course it takes you by surprise… I would not like to get into more opinions because normally they can use a part of what you say and only what I want to say is that she is my sister, I support her and I am there for her”.

another one of his colleagues from Timbiriche and who is also the nephew of Luis de Llano, Benny Ibarraalso gave his opinion on the statements of his ex-partner, with whom years later they formed the group “Sasha, Benny and Erik” and expressed his support on social networks.