Erik ten Haag has (already) started his seduction operation to keep Cristiano Ronaldo: “He’s a giant”

Finally the end of the hassle for Manchester United ? Still entangled in a difficult season and far from the podium this year, the Red Devils dream more than ever of regaining their former glory to finally get back into the title race. To do this and probably to calm the complaints of their supporters, the Mancunian leaders have (already) formalized the arrival of the excellent Erik ten Hag, who has been chaining high-flying seasons with Ajax since 2017.

Called to straighten the Mancunian bar, the Batavian technician will have a lot of pressure on his shoulders when starting the next exercise. Exercise for which ten Hag hopes to be able to count on the support of Cristiano Ronaldo. Not spared by critics despite a good personal season (18 goals, 3 assists in the Premier League), the Portuguese leaves doubts about his future.

So stay or not stay? One thing is certain, ten Hag has already launched its seduction operation to try to convince CR7 to stay at home. In an interview with Telegraaf, he was full of praise for the Portuguese serial striker: “He’s a giant. I look forward to being able to work with him. Obviously I hope to keep him at Manchester United. I also think that he is still very ambitious. He had a good season, is super important for the club. We are also on the same wavelength with management on how we want to manage his file.”

Flattering statements that shouldn’t fall on deaf ears. But will they be enough to convince Ronaldo to continue the Mancunian adventure?