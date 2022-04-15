Erik ten Hag asks Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Man Utd

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has informed the club that veteran Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of his squad at Old Trafford next season, according to The Star.

The Dutchman has agreed in principle to take over as permanent manager of Old Trafford this summer as major changes are expected at the club.

More than ten players are set to leave Old Trafford as the 52-year-old Dutchman asks the club to let him control United transfers.

Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard are among the most prominent players.

However, The Star is now reporting that the Ajax boss has given the green light for Ronaldo to leave.

The Portuguese star sealed an emotional return to Manchester last summer, signing a two-year deal with the option of a third.

The 37-year-old produced more memorable moments during his second spell at the club.

But with Manchester United heading for a fifth successive season without a trophy and Champions League qualification in serious jeopardy, he is said to be pondering his future.

A decision on his future may have already been made, however, with ten Hag telling Manchester United bosses that Ronaldo’s age and “luxury status” means he won’t be part of their plans.

