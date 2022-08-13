Entertainment

Erik ten Hag casts doubt on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Zapping World Eleven The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys

Will leave, will not leave? Since the start of the summer transfer window, rumors surrounding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo have crystallized tensions at Manchester United, which is struggling to recruit players. Nevertheless in the mind of Erik ten Hag, the question of whether or not the Portuguese star will leave the red devils doesn’t even have to ask.

“Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave? That’s your assumption, not what Cristiano tells me. (…) I take care of the players we have and we plan with him for this season and we have to integrate him into the team” said the Mancunian coach yesterday.

On the bench during the defeat of Manchester United against Brighton (1-2), during the first day of the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo will perhaps be established by Erik ten Hag this Saturday (6:30 p.m.), on the lawn of Brentford.

CR7 not on the start for ten Hag

Erik ten Hag on Ronaldo: “Cristiano Ronaldo wishes to leave? That is your assumption, not what Cristiano is telling me”, via @utdreport. 🚨🔴 #MUFC

“I deal with the players we have and we plan with him [Ronaldo] for this season and we have to fit him into the team”. pic.twitter.com/VKu06NFoQy

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2022

to summarize

While Cristiano Ronaldo has been at the heart of departure rumors since the start of the summer transfer window, Erik ten Hag has sown a little more doubt about the future of the Portuguese star. “Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave? That’s your assumption, not what Cristiano tells me,” said the Red Devils manager.

Etienne Leray

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Related Articles

Raphaël Varane spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo and the upcoming season with the Red Devils!

25 mins ago

Ligue 1 – Which PSG eleven to face Montpellier?

1 hour ago

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Campos will launch a major operation for Lionel Messi

1 hour ago

What are Dourdan and Angers doing on Kim Kardashian’s butt?

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button