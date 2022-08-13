Erik ten Hag casts doubt on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future

Zapping World Eleven The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys

Will leave, will not leave? Since the start of the summer transfer window, rumors surrounding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo have crystallized tensions at Manchester United, which is struggling to recruit players. Nevertheless in the mind of Erik ten Hag, the question of whether or not the Portuguese star will leave the red devils doesn’t even have to ask.

“Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave? That’s your assumption, not what Cristiano tells me. (…) I take care of the players we have and we plan with him for this season and we have to integrate him into the team” said the Mancunian coach yesterday.

On the bench during the defeat of Manchester United against Brighton (1-2), during the first day of the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo will perhaps be established by Erik ten Hag this Saturday (6:30 p.m.), on the lawn of Brentford.

CR7 not on the start for ten Hag