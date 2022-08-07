Erik ten Hag decides to bench Cristiano Ronaldo for Brighton reception
As Manchester United make their Premier League debut today against Brighton, Erik Ten Hag has decided to make a very strong decision regarding CR7.
Nothing is going well with Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation at Manchester United. For a few weeks, CR7, motivated by his desire to play the Champions League, has shared his desire to leave his club. However, he has yet to find a way out.
It all starts to get complicated for the striker. While Man U receives Brighton today (3 p.m.) for the first day of the championship, the new coach of the Red Devils has made the decision to put his star on the bench.
The Dutchman justified his choice by the physical condition of the player: “Ronaldo is working hard to regain his physical level, it will take time. He only started his pre-season last week”. The break between the Portuguese and the club is very present.
