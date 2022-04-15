Erik Ten Hag does not want CR7 at Manchester United

Midtime Editorial

The orlast Cristiano Ronaldo’s week has been a real ordeal. After falling to seventh place with Manchester United and being criticized for hitting a child (whose cell phone he smashed), now the portuguese star faces the rumors of the presswhich ensures what your new technician, Erik Ten Hag, does not want to see him in the team when it arrives in summer.

Although the incorporation of the Dutchman has not been made official to the bench of the Red Devils, several media in Europe They assure that their priority is to reach the English squadso only some details would be missing to finalize his signing.

Manchester United board are pushing on Erik ten Hag as new manager, as per @MarkOgden_ – agreement not completed yet but talks are ongoing on staff, budget & more ???? #MUFC He’s also approved by Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag priority has always been Man United. Work-in-progress. pic.twitter.com/QU5FNDdkd3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 6, 2022

Nevertheless, Have a Hag wants to have total control of his squad, as well as Pep Guardiola, so his first decree would be to sell Cristiano Ronaldo at all costssince it does not count at all with the Portuguese star.

This was announced by the English medium Daily Starwho pointed out that the current coach of Ajax he doesn’t think CR7 suits the game system that he wants to implement at United, so he hopes the team will sell him in the summer.

Cristiano’s possible destinations

So far the Portuguese does not have a large number of offers and the scenarios plus favorable they would sign for him PSG or play in Portugal. At this point that return to Spain or Italy is practically impossiblesince no team has asked about his situation despite multiple rumors that place him out of Old Trafford.

On the other hand, I wouldn’t play for another team in England either.since he has a great attachment for the Red Devils and would not be willing to betray them. That PSG tucks him in is more likely, although with Messi, Neymar and Mbappé among its ranks is almost impossible be the ownersomething that I would not be willing to accept.

For now Christian still thinking about helping United, so would be willing to try to convince Erik Ten Hag that he can still offer a lot to the team, even if he comes off the bench from time to time.

