Erik ten Hag has chosen Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement

A year after his triumphant return, everything indicates that Cristiano Ronaldo will already pack his bags and leave Old Trafford. The Portuguese has thus, according to several English media, asked to leave. He particularly wants to play in the Champions League and has a lot of doubts about his management’s ability to build a competitive team for the coming seasons.

The future of the Portuguese star has a good chance of being written a few hours’ drive from Manchester, since Chelsea is pushing to enlist him. Bayern Munich would also be a serious suitor. Anyway, we will have to replace him on the side of the Red Devils, where we had built and built the team around him. And a name pleases a lot to take its place.

A Manchester United sauce Ajax

According to DailyMirror, Antony is the lucky one. The Ajax winger was already followed by the Red Devils, long before the rumors about the Portuguese, but this time, Erik ten Hag has let his leaders know that he wants him to take the place of CR7. The Dutch tactician will even put pressure to find his former player, whose price is estimated at more than 70 million euros.

Note that he is not the only Ajax player targeted by the Red Devils, who would also go for Argentinian defender Lisandro Martinez, who could cost him around 40 million euros. All this, while the soap opera Frenkie de Jong is still relevant. Suffice to say that things will quickly change at Manchester United in the days to come.