Erik ten Hag has decided for Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United has decided. This summer, Erik ten Hag will become the new coach of the Red Devils. The objective will be to relaunch the Mancunian machine after five years without a title and many unsuccessful investments on the transfer market. The residents of Old Trafford therefore intend to carry out an offensive transfer window while cleaning up their workforce. The English will also have to settle the thorny case of Cristiano Ronaldo.

What’s next after this ad

Returning to Man Utd this summer twelve years after his departure, the Portuguese wanted to help his former club return to the fore. If the attacker did it on the field by scoring 18 goals and delivering 3 assists in 33 matches in all competitions, he was not completely convinced for the rest. Indeed, the Lusitanian star does not really get along with Ralf Rangnick, who came to act on the bench, nor with his captain Harry Maguire.

Ten Hag has already decided

CR7 has also been talked about for some controversies like his trip to Portugal, after being upset not to start against Manchester City. His absence from the stands had also irritated the Mancunian locker room. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also caused a stir last weekend after hitting the phone of a young Everton fan. For all these reasons, Manchester United no longer excludes a departure of its player, as announced on Monday the Manchester Evening News.

The British publication added that the English leaders were thinking of separating from him so that the future coach arrives in a serene climate, since CR7 will demand to start each match. And for the English press, whose Daily Star, Erik ten Hag has already decided. Indeed, the Dutchman thinks that Cristiano Ronaldo’s game is not compatible with what he wants to put in place and he does not want to keep it next season. Ten Hag would therefore have given the green light for the departure of CR7 which does not enter into his short and long term plans. The first strong choice therefore of the future coach of the Red Devils.