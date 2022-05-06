Erik ten Hag has decided for the future of CR7!

What’s next after this ad

“It’s something we should talk about among ourselves. Erik ten Hag, the board of directors and myself. Cristiano still has a year left on his contract, it’s also important to see and find out what he wants to do, if he wants to stay. But, again, I haven’t been able to talk to Erik so far and therefore it doesn’t make sense to talk about it now”. These words are those of Ralf Rangnick, recently questioned about the future of CR7 on the side of Old Trafford. A speech combining caution and uncertainty but which could quickly take a very different turn according to the latest information from the English press.

In this context, The Telegraph reveals, this Friday, that the future manager of Manchester United, Erik ten Hag, is indeed counting on Cristiano Ronaldo to rebuild a competitive club. Whoever will take over from Ralf Rangnick at the head of the Red Devils believes, in this sense, that it would be stupid not to retain the Lusitanian striker, who still has a year on his contract and whose goals have carried United throughout throughout an extremely complicated season on a collective level.

Erik ten Hag wants to build around CR7!

Author of an incredible comeback to Her Majesty’s Kingdom, twelve years after joining Real Madrid, the Portuguese, five times Ballon d’Or and crowned with numerous titles and successes, has not, in fact, changed the situation. . Top scorer of the Red Devils with 24 goals in 38 matches in all competitions (3 assists), CR7 unfortunately could not prevent the new empty season of the Mancunians, currently pointing to sixth place in the Premier League. At 37, the Portuguese international (186 caps, 115 goals) remains a world-class player capable of changing the course of a match on his own. And that, Erik ten Hag knows.

Impressed by the way Ronaldo tried to carry the Mancunian formation in adversity, the Batavian technician has no intention of parting with him. The British daily also specifies that Ronaldo will be one of the first players with whom Ten Hag will speak upon his arrival at Old Trafford. In this sense, and despite the deep reconstruction of the club which seems to be looming next summer, the former Ajax coach has already made it known that CR7 will continue to play a key role in Manchester. Eager to make the most of it, Erik ten Hag is also considering the use of the ex-Merengues striker.

The Dutch coach is therefore not opposed to building his squad around Ronaldo. A first choice place for the Portuguese which does not prevent the future coach of the Red Devils from taking into consideration the 37 springs of his star. Therefore, Ten Hag could also warn CR7 of his intention to use it with caution in order to preserve his health as much as possible and thus get the best performance out of it. It remains to be seen how Ronaldo, an outstanding competitor, will welcome this news of not starting each meeting? One thing is certain, it is with King CR7 that coach Ten Hag wants to start his adventure at Old Trafford.