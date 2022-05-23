Entertainment

Erik ten Hag has decided on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag was officially introduced to the media today at an introductory press conference. Manchester United’s new manager obviously talked about Cristiano Ronaldo

If some announced that the Dutch coach wanted to separate from Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, the former coach of Ajax Amsterdam wanted to be clear in a press conference: CR7 is and will remain a player of Red Devils

“Is he part of the project? sure. Ronaldo can bring goals!”. The new coach’s message was therefore very clear.

