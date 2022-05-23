Erik ten Hag has decided on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United
Erik ten Hag was officially introduced to the media today at an introductory press conference. Manchester United’s new manager obviously talked about Cristiano Ronaldo
If some announced that the Dutch coach wanted to separate from Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, the former coach of Ajax Amsterdam wanted to be clear in a press conference: CR7 is and will remain a player of Red Devils
“Is he part of the project? sure. Ronaldo can bring goals!”. The new coach’s message was therefore very clear.
Manchester United had a very complicated season with a place in the Europa League hanging on the last day of the Premier League and a 2021-22 exercise without the slightest trophy. In a collective slump, Cristiano Ronaldo will have shone despite everything, saving his team several times, especially in the group stage of the Champions League. 24 goals and 3 assists in 38 games in all competitions.
Note that in case of permanence at United next season, the Portuguese legend will not play in the Champions League, his competition. A first for more than 10 years. CR7 is therefore called upon to make a strong choice about its future.