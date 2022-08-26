Erik ten Hag humiliated Cristiano Ronaldo

What’s next after this ad

Cristiano Ronaldo must find the long time. Since the beginning of July, his wish to leave Manchester United, revealed by the Times, is known to all. However, the Portuguese is officially still a Man U player. Something to worry him about as the transfer market closes in just under a week. Because behind the scenes, things are not really moving for the Lusitanian star.

Ten Hag is fed up with the circus CR7

Despite his good will, Jorge Mendes has not yet managed to find him a base worthy of the name. Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea, PSG and more recently Borussia Dortmund have all said no to CR7. Meanwhile, Manchester United, who finally opened the door to the 37-year-old leaving, continue to wait for an offer. What is certain is that the case of Cristiano Ronaldo seriously annoys the English club, especially Erik ten Hag.

Arrived this summer to relaunch the Mancunian machine, the Dutchman is fed up with CR7. The Sun also indicates this Friday that the Dutch technician recently massacred the striker in front of his entire team. The scene happened last Thursday (August 18, editor’s note) while MU remained on two consecutive defeats in the Premier League. Ten Hag brought his players together in a meeting lasting about two hours during which he asked everyone to speak.

The Portuguese was humiliated

He also promised that there would be no repercussions and that they could all speak freely. But the coach wanted to start and deliver his feelings. He took the opportunity to announce that Maguire and CR7 would not start against Liverpool (Monday August 22). The Sun adds that Ten Hag violently charged and humiliated the player. He is fed up with the circus of Cristiano Ronaldo, which threatens the reconstruction work he is trying to put in place.

He was also very angry after the media outlet of the Portuguese, who announced that he would give an interview to empty his bag once the transfer window was over. Erik ten Hag wants him gone. And he is not the only one since some players of his team think that the attitude of the player harms the group. The former Ajax coach, who has the support of his management, indicated that he had to follow his methods or leave. He concluded by saying he wouldn’t let underperforming players ruin his career. A message sent to CR7, who did not speak.