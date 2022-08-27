Entertainment

Erik ten Hag insists on Cristiano Ronaldo!

Cristiano Ronaldo has wanted to leave Manchester United for several weeks now, it’s no secret. However, his new coach is still counting on him for the coming season. Erik ten Hag spoke about the Portuguese’s situation before the second day of the championship.

“It’s your assumption (that CR7 wants to leave Manchester United, editor’s note), but that’s not what he tells me. I take care of the players we have and we plan for this season with him. We are satisfied with him and we need to integrate him into the team, so he needs to get to a good level of physical fitness so that he can do the job that we expect of him. At each press conference, we confirm that he is part of our plans.”

So maybe the five-time Ballon d’Or winner could stay with Old Trafford this season, if his coach is telling the truth, or if he can’t find a way out by September 1. In the meantime, the Red Devils challenge Brentford this Saturday at 6.30pm after conceding defeat to Brighton last week in their Premier League opener.

The Red Devils coach has again spoken about the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo. The technician is counting on him for the coming season and affirms that the five-time Ballon d’Or does not want to leave the club, contrary to what he says to himself.

