Erik ten Hag puts an end to the suspense over Cristiano Ronaldo

The Red Devils coach announced on Wednesday that Cristiano Ronaldo would stay with the Mancunian club.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reaffirmed on Wednesday that he was counting on Cristiano Ronaldo this season, before the transfer market closed on Thursday evening, practically closing the door to the Portuguese’s departure wishes.

“It’s clear, of course. As I said, we need quality players, ”he replied at a press conference, when asked if he was counting on CR7.

“We will go from September to January minimum with this group”, he still assured.

After the announcement of an agreement with Ajax Amsterdam on Tuesday for Brazilian winger Antony, the loan of Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, which should be formalized soon, will be “the end (of the transfer window of the Reds Devils…), unless there is an exceptional opportunity, because as a top club, we must always be alert, ”said the coach again.

It remains to be seen where Ronaldo will be at the start of the Premier League matchday 5 match at Leicester on Thursday, after two matches started on the bench and won by his team.

