Erik Ten Hag reaches out to Cristiano Ronaldo

A bright spot in the Mancunian gloom of Cristiano Ronaldo. Unable to find a club worthy of his ambition this summer, the Portuguese was called upon to polish the Manchester United bench until January and the opening of a hypothetical exit door. But no. Asked by Sky Sports this Sunday before the shock against Arsenal, the coach of the Red Devils, Erik ten Hag, explained that the Portuguese could still reverse the trend … provided that he changes his way of playing!

“Making decisions requires following your instincts, feelings and emotions, but I have to be rational and strategic if we want to take Manchester in the right direction. I have to be clinical and ask myself what is best for the club, for the team. What makes it progress. I have to be transparent, clear and communicate. Cristiano showed last year and not so long ago he could be an asset. Now he has to adapt to our way of playing. If he does, he will make the difference thanks to his qualities. »