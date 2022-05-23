Erik ten Hag relies on Cristiano Ronaldo

Another disappointing season is coming to an end for Manchester United. Ralf Rangnick’s team lost to Crystal Palace (1-0) at Selhurst Park.

Despite this frustrating result, the Red Devils will play in the Europa League next season. Erik ten Hag, the new United manager, wants to build a more competitive squad for the coming season.

“I want to build a team with players who fight for each other, who are united and achieve good results. We also want to entertain people at the Theater of Dreams, playing fantasy football. If we can’t do it, we must at least win,” he said at a press conference on Monday.

“I have high expectations for myself, and that’s also what I’m going to demand from my team, that they cooperate together and give their best every day. And I would say that for me, good is not good enough. You always have to do better”he added.

Ten Hag, who has just won the Dutch league with Ajax, has a very clear philosophy, as his last years in charge of the Amsterdam club showed. This is why people are hoping that he can bring his ideals to Manchester United and change the face of the club over the next few months.

“In all the clubs I have been to during my coaching career, I have always demanded a lot from my players. I expect them to fight, to give 100% every game and that they cooperate. They must be united, form a team and fight against the opponent,” he said.

The Dutch coach also confirmed that he was counting on Cristiano Ronaldo : “He can bring goals. But I want to talk to him first rather than you (referring to the media).”