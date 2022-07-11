Erik ten Hag seals the future of Cristiano Ronaldo

What’s next after this ad

This is what upsets Cristiano Ronaldo (37 years old). For several days, it’s been total excitement at Manchester United. And for good reason: the five-time Ballon d’Or would have decided to slam the door this summer, only a year after his big return to Old Trafford from Juventus. A choice which would be particularly motivated by the fact that the Red Devils will only play in the Europa League during the 2022-2023 season.

Despite his 37 spring, the Portuguese striker still has great ambitions by the end of his career. Not competing in the Champions League, a competition in which he is the best scorer in history, seems unimaginable to him. But now, CR7 remains under contract until June 2023 with Man United. Mancunian management has no intention of letting one of the best players in football history slip away so easily, and clearly does not mean it that way.

Ten Hag very firm on the future of CR7

If Manchester United intensifies, internally, the pressure on the shoulders of Cristiano Ronaldo, and that a deadline would have been imposed on him, the club had never spoken officially about it. It is now done, by the voice of the manager of the Red Devils, Erik ten Hag. “No, we are planning the coming season with Cristiano Ronaldo and that’s how I look forward to working with him. He would like to leave? He didn’t tell me. I read it but as I tell you, Ronaldo is not for sale, he is part of our plans and we want to win together”launched the new MU coach on Monday, at a press conference before the friendly match against Liverpool on Tuesday, in Bangkok.

“I spoke with him before this problem arose. I had a conversation with him and it was good. It’s between Cristiano and me, but I can assure you that we had a very good discussion together.”, ended up hammering the Dutch technician to end the debate in front of the journalists. A real clarification from Erik ten Hag, who says a lot about the Red Devils’ desire to keep Cristiano Ronaldo, author of 24 goals in 38 games in all competitions last year. It remains to be seen who will have the last word in this story.