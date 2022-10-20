Entertainment

Erik ten Hag tackles Cristiano Ronaldo in full interview

Indirectly, Erik ten Hag tackled the Portuguese star.

This season, Cristiano Ronaldo knows his status at Manchester United. He is no longer untouchable. He now spends more time on the bench than on the pitch. So decided the new coach.

Less seen against Newcastle on Sunday during his tenure, Cristiano Ronaldo remained on the bench yesterday against Tottenham. This is due to the return of Markus Rashford who, according to his manager, brings more speed to Manchester United’s attack. Which has not been the case with CR7 since the start of the season.

Marcus [Rashford] was sick on the weekend, he was not available for 90 minutes. Otherwise, it would have started on Sunday. You saw the moment Marcus came in, we were getting more dynamic up front. This is what we need today“, he told MUTV.

