Erik ten Hag wants to put Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench
The new Manchester United coach would have decided for the start of the coming season as the Portuguese continues to pass on his departure desires.
The sad ending between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United continues. While his club is not qualified for the next Champions League, CR7 has clarified to his management his desire to play in the C1 next season and therefore find another club.
Departure desires which were manifested by an absence during the tour in Thailand, Australia, then Norway, by a late resumption of training and also recently by leaving the stadium earlier during the match against Rayo Vallecano.
Listen to Top 90, the 90min show in which we discuss football in the form of top lists! Rankings, combined XI, Frankenplayer, our opinions for each episode to establish the ultimate list at the end. In this third episode with Davy Diamond, Quentin Gesp and Alexis Amsellemwe are going to establish our Top and Flop 3 of OM recruits of the 2010s! Click here to subscribe to the podcast.
With this in mind, and according to information from the SunErik ten Hag would have decided not to align the 37-year-old striker as a starter for the first game of the Premier League season, Sunday against Brighton (3 p.m.).
The Dutch coach has however hammered that he was counting on Cristiano Ronaldo but the latter seems determined to find a way out even if they all seem to be closing.