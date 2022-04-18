Erik ten Hag will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s new manager at Manchester United

2022-04-18

Erik ten Hag will become in the coming weeks the new technical director of the powerful Man Utd from Englandwhere he plays Cristiano Ronaldo.

The news, which is an open secret and in the absence of officialization, has been confirmed by the renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

“The agreement between ten Hag and the Manchester United board of directors has been agreed in every detail, including the transfer strategy and more,” said the communicator.

Of course, he also anticipates that “There will be no official signing today or Tuesday: it will take some time to be respectful of Ajax, the fans and ten Hag.”