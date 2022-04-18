Erik ten Hag will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s new manager at Manchester United
Erik ten Hag will become in the coming weeks the new technical director of the powerful Man Utd from Englandwhere he plays Cristiano Ronaldo.
The news, which is an open secret and in the absence of officialization, has been confirmed by the renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.
“The agreement between ten Hag and the Manchester United board of directors has been agreed in every detail, including the transfer strategy and more,” said the communicator.
Of course, he also anticipates that “There will be no official signing today or Tuesday: it will take some time to be respectful of Ajax, the fans and ten Hag.”
Have a Hag is a Dutch coach who has been coaching the Ajax from Hollandwhere he came from FC Utrecht where he directed three years and with good success.
It should be remembered that he also had a passage through the Bayern Munich II from 2013 to 2015. Renowned technician who has been climbing and who has received the desired opportunity. In Champions He has directed 42 games, of which he won 23, drew 11 and lost just 8.
Romano also specified that the Man Utd He will have to pay the Dutchman’s exit clause of 2 million euros. Ten Hag will sign until 2026 with the Red Devils.