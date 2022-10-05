Erik ten Hag’s new cash answer on Cristiano Ronaldo

What’s next after this ad

One week, one chapter. This weekend, Cristiano Ronaldo did not come into play against rival Manchester City, to everyone’s surprise. In a post-match press conference, the Dutch tactician justified himself by saying that the Portuguese had remained on the bench “out of respect for his great career”. An explanation that did not convince many people, while the Lusitano came out in addition to a fairly average international break with his selection.

Inevitably, there was (yet another) wave of departure rumors concerning him, in view of the winter transfer window in particular. And this time, everything indicates that the Red Devils will let it go, especially because ETH has finally said yes to a sale. Jorge Mendes will therefore already work to find a club for his foal after the World Cup. Until then, the former Ajax will have to continue answering questions about the former Real Madrid legend, as was the case again on Wednesday.

CR7 angry not to play

“I don’t see the connection, that he doesn’t come in when we lose 4-0, 5-1, 6-1, it’s only out of respect for him, it has nothing to do with what’s going on. pass for his future, for January or next year. I don’t think he’s unhappy, he’s happy, he’s training well, he’s enjoying himself. Everyone is training well, there is a good spirit”he first launched, giving news of his number 7.

Will he play against Omonia in the Europa League on Thursday, or against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday? ETH did not want to respond, but confirmed that the situation does not logically please the principal concerned. “He’s not happy he didn’t play on Sunday, don’t get me wrong. The question before was about his mood and behavior in training, and when he is there he is fine. Of course he wants to play at the weekend and he’s angry when he doesn’t play. It’s clear “, concluded the Dutchman. He therefore knows what to do so that the Portuguese does not get angry a little more …