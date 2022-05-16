Erik ten Hag’s strong announcement about Cristiano Ronaldo

A colossal construction site. This summer, Manchester United will experience a turbulent off-season, with numerous departures and arrivals which should also be multiple. As site manager, Erik ten Hag will therefore have his work cut out for him. Moreover, he plans to get to work quickly since he will not be traveling to Ajax Amsterdam, who will celebrate their title in Curaçao, preferring to go to Manchester to move forward on the transfer window and next season. And concerning the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Dutchman has decided.

Ten Hag wants to keep CR7

“At United there are a lot of good players. We have to make them work as a team, but definitely Cristiano Ronaldo is a giant.”, confessed the new strongman of the Red Devils. For The Sun like the rest of the British press, the message is clear: Ten Hag will keep CR7. An element which, visibly, is excited by his future coach. “What I know about him is that he has done a fantastic job for Ajax, that he is an experienced coach,” the Portuguese star told Man U’s official website. patience.

“We have to give him time. Things must change as he wishes. I hope we are successful, of course, because if you are successful, all of Manchester will be successful too. I wish him the best. We are happy and excited, not only as players, but also as supporters. I wish him the best and believe that next year we will win trophies.”. Motivated and ambitious despite the fact that MU will not play in the Champions League next year, CR7 is an element on which the Dutchman is counting.

The coach wants to offer him a place of choice

In addition to his crucial contribution on the ground, the next Mancunian coach would like to make the Portuguese one of the important men in his locker room, particularly under tension this season. Besides, the Manchester Evening News clarifies that Cristiano Ronaldo has not been consulted often this season and that the few times he has been, he has hinted at problems in the dressing room. What Ten Hag wants to avoid at all costs. “What matters is the locker room, you have to be able to manage the locker room. You have to make it work. That’s how we win games.” the MEN indicates that Ten Hag wants to give him a lot more responsibility.

He wants to listen to CR7, who knows better than everyone how much the level has dropped in Manchester, he who found glory with Sir Alex Ferguson. Making him his captain is also not to be excluded, since it is not a secret, Harry Maguire will not keep the armband. CR7 is in the list of his possible successors with Bruno Fernandes and David De Gea. The new Red Devils coach will still have time to decide on this. What is certain is that he wants to keep CR7. And we can understand it since the 37-year-old has often saved his team, he who has scored 24 goals in 38 matches in all competitions this season. A machine.