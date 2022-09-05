Erik ten Hag’s strong message on the future of CR7

Present this Friday at a press conference, Erik ten Hag once again spoke about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, at the center of all attention in recent weeks. Wanting to leave Manchester United, just one season after his return to Old Trafford, the Portuguese is struggling to find a new club qualified for the next Champions League. Symbol of this difficulty in bouncing back, the fivefold Ballon d’Or recently suffered a new refusal from Borussia Dortmund if we are to believe the latest information from Picture.

Asked about this, the Red Devils Batavian technician nevertheless assured that he was counting more than ever on the former Real Madrid and Juventus Turin striker. And this despite a disastrous debut in the Premier League. “I repeat the same – Cristiano is in our plans. That’s what I can say. I don’t know why he’s the center of attention. It was the performance of the team and the attitude of the whole team, including Ronaldo.”, Ten Hag told reporters. While waiting to know the final fate of the Lusitanian, the Mancunian formation will try to win their first success in the league when they receive Liverpool next Monday at 9 p.m.