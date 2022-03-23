Erika Aifán speaks from exile with El Faro – Prensa Libre

In the interview with El Faro, offered from Washington, United States, Aifán also spoke about the persecution against him, the threats to his integrity and also assures that President Alejandro Giammattei asked him, by means of a letter, for the Witness’s statement A, which points out to the president of having received bribes from construction companies.

Erika Aifán, who presented her resignation this Monday, March 21, as the first judge of First Instance for Criminal, Drug Trafficking and High-Risk Crimes against the Environment “D”, granted an interview to the Salvadoran digital media El Faro, in which she assured that she is exiled in the United States for the harassment and threats he suffered, which he claims come from the State of Guatemala.

According to El Faro, on the night of Wednesday, March 9, Aifán, without informing his team of bodyguards, left Guatemala and crossed the border with El Salvador by land.

After that, she flew to Costa Rica and then to the United States, where she is in exile.

Aifán reveals that he decided to go into exile because he saw no other option to guarantee his physical integrity and that the protection that the State and the Judicial Branch should have given him, he had to seek in another country.

He adds that at first he had not thought about exile but about facing the process against him in Guatemala, that he even saw himself in jail and that he prepared a plan in case that happened, but then he realized that he would not face the due process or a democratic justice system, with guarantees

“My life and physical integrity were at risk in Guatemala, so, after evaluating it together with my family and the lawyers who have been advising me, we considered that I should look for other spaces to be able to defend and protect myself,” Aifán told El Faro.

Also read: US Ambassador William Popp supports Judge Aifán during the delivery of exculpatory evidence for the pre-trial process

She added that the moment she entered the prison, the security schemes she had were not going to be able to protect her anymore and that no prison in the country would have been safe for her, because during her work in the court she faced high-profile people from the three powers of the State and has also heard cases against criminal structures with great operational and military power at the national and transnational level.

She was asked if the threats or possible attacks within a hypothetical incarceration in Guatemala could come from President Alejandro Giammattei himself, and she replied that she did not want to individualize and point out names, but that they could come from any person identified within the processes that she met and that one of them had accusations against the president.

Giammattei and Witness A

Aifán was asked if it was true that President Giammattei had asked him in recent weeks for a copy of Witness A’s statement, which indicates that when the president was a presidential candidate in 2019, he reached an agreement with the then Minister of Communications of Jimmy Morales, José Luis Benito, to receive US$2.6 million (about Q20 million) for the presidential campaign in exchange for Benito remaining in office. These funds would have been a contribution from construction companies.

In the interview with El Faro, Aifán stated that Giammattei had requested a copy of the recording of Witness A’s statement, since he was aware that it referred to him.

Also read: Erika Aifán presents exculpatory evidence and points out a conflict of interest in the investigative judge

“I rejected his request because he is not a procedural party in the file; he is not an accusing party, an adhesive subject or a syndicate. And I want to be emphatic in clarifying that the process is under confidentiality, but the request made by the president is not, precisely because he is not a party to the investigation. That’s why I can talk about her ”, he reads in the interview.

Trial proceedings against Aifán

The former judge was also consulted on the way in which she defended her position before the investigative judge who had to decide whether to remove her immunity.

In this case, she pointed out that she is accused of having ordered the investigation of facts to the detriment of magistrates and judges who enjoy immunity, but at the hearing they never presented any resolution that she had signed to that effect.

He stated that the judge, in the second hearing, wanted to change what had been recorded in the minutes of the previous hearing, and that is why Aifán asked that it be open to the public, but it was not done that way and apparently that was done to try to alter proceedings.

“If this hearing had been public, the Guatemalans would have been able to perceive that within the case file there is no resolution signed or issued by me that would mean an investigation against judges or magistrates who have the right to a preliminary hearing. And they would have been able to listen to each of the arguments and see the evidence that dispels the complaint that the Institute of Magistrates filed against me. In private, it is easier for him to generate impunity and corruption,” Aifán said in the interview with El Faro.

Read also: Cardinal Álvaro Ramazzini shows support for Judge Erika Aifán and tells her that he will have her in his prayers

She also stated that the complainant asked for witnesses to be heard, and she asked, why is she interested in hearing those testimonies in order to defend herself, but the investigating judge was emphatic in pointing out that he was not going to allow her to be present at the witnesses’ statements if she decides to make them. .

“That restricts my right to defense. For all these reasons, I think that the investigator had already made a decision against me before the hearings, and it is not logical to expect that after all this effort to violate due process, he will rule in my favor,” says Aifán.

She said that she had already decided to go into exile, but since the second hearing was scheduled, she decided to wait and give her arguments, and if another one had been scheduled, she would have held it in this country as well.

The CSJ has made its decision

According to former judge Aifán, from the CSJ there is also a decision against her, she answered yes.

“I requested that several magistrates recuse themselves due to conflicts of interest, but what they have done is refrain from responding and they are going to resolve my case with my request in process, despite the fact that the law prohibits judges from suspending the processing of the processes. They are blocking my right to have an impartial, independent judge. That says it all” affirmed Aifán in the interview.

The case of Parallel Commissions

“People know that investigation as Parallel Commissions 2020, and it investigates the possible co-option of the court selection process. At least 7 of the 13 justices of the Supreme Court of Justice are named in the case. There were ten in principle, but three are now in other organizations. Some magistrates of appeals chambers are also indicated, who in the temporary absence of one of the full magistrates would take their place. The complaint against me is also of course abuse of power in my investigation of the Parallel Commissions case. It is evident that these magistrates have a direct interest in whether or not I continue to be the judge in charge of the case,” she pointed out.

He assured that there are other conflicts with the Court, since the CSJ, which had to resolve in favor or against withdrawing his immunity, has had conversations with the Institute of Magistrates, which is the one who denounces it.

“They have had conversations in private, which is prohibited by the law of the judicial career. The president of the Supreme Court has given, according to information from the financial accounting department, at least one payment of Q20 thousand to the Institute. They have economic relations. And in addition to all this, the one who denounces me is the president of the Institute, the investigative magistrate, who is the one who listened to me and received my exculpatory evidence, is the secretary of the Institute, and the treasurer of the Institute is part of the plenary session of the Supreme Court . In summary: complainant, investigator and judge are part of the board of directors of the Institute that denounced me. It is illogical to think that the result will be in my favor. I cannot think that the court is doing all this to favor me,” Aifán said.

It may interest you: the US reiterates concern about “politically motivated” arrests of anti-corruption prosecutors

Juan Francisco Sandoval would probably be dead

She was also asked what would have happened if the former head of the Special Prosecutor against Impunity of the MP, Juan Francisco Sandoval, had not been exiled from the country and she replied that he would probably be dead, since there is a very strong element of hatred towards Sandoval and towards her.

“The risk not only of arrest, but of death, is very easy to prove in Mr. Sandoval’s case, due to the facts that the United States Embassy made known to him about a structured attack on his life.”

co-opted state

According to Aifán, Guatemala reached this point, expressing: “The State has been co-opted by members of criminal structures. We have been pointing it out for a long time, in various court rulings. The democratic state has been undermined and the criminal structures have made a very important effort to obtain impunity and to do so co-opt the justice system. When we see that due process is no longer followed in Guatemala, even in the highest courts, we realize that the justice system has been undermined.”

The former judge also affirms that she is hopeful that Guatemala can one day recover the rule of law and strengthen the justice system.

He pointed out that an important opportunity for this would have been the election of the attorney general, but he considers that he also sees some vices there.

Read More: Attorney General Discusses Publication That Mentions Giammattei and Also Sends Message to US

“I am not sure that the person who is appointed to be in charge of the Attorney General’s Office for the next few years can return that trust and credibility to the institution,” Aifán quoted.

Finally, when asked about what her future will be, she pointed out that at this time she can only start from the decision she has already made, which was to stop being a judge in Guatemala and that she is going to look for other spaces to defend justice and the rule of law, since It’s something he still believes in.