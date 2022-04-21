Erika and Luismi: was there really romance?

In her 50-year artistic career, Erika Buenfil has not only been popular as the protagonist of soap operas —although she does not reach the record held by ‘La Queen’ Victoria Ruffo— but also for having had some very notorious (and documented) romances and courtships with celebrities who have accompanied the royal blonde for decades.

Perhaps the most notorious, long and notorious (because it had many twists and turns, thunder and reconciliations, dimes, diretes and even a planned wedding that was canceled at five for eight, things that were reported at the time by newspapers and magazines of the period) was with the former singer Oscar Athié, who in the 80s had a spectacular success on the radio with ‘Photography’ (remember the phrase ‘Flaco, haggard, tired and without illusions’?) and was Erika’s partner between 1983 and 1987 , although that year, with the wedding already planned in the port of Acapulco, they left for good when Athié found out from reporters that Erika had been seen receiving the attention of Victor Hugo O’Farrill, one of the most powerful executives of the old guard of Televisa, in restaurants in the capital, even giving him a Ford Thunderbird of the year, painted in pastel pink (the color with which Buenfil was obsessed at that time) in the style of Penélope Glamur’s sports car in ‘Los autos loc you’.

Athié severed all relations with Buenfil and for a few months she became the queen and mistress of the Televisa forums: it was the year that, alongside ‘Penichon’ (Arturo Peniche), she starred in the telenovela ‘Amor en Silencio’, produced by Karla Estrada, who had a monumental success when halfway through the novel the characters got married (the wedding was promoted a lot to secure the audience) and in the middle of the wedding, boom! he killed them.

This ruse, which served to open the second part of the soap opera, ensured a hit: and the theme was that Erika (who played Erika’s identical daughter) fell in love with Omar Fierro, who was the heartthrob of the second part and was recently divorced. He agreed to have an affair with her (which gave them lots and lots of free publicity) but O’Farrill got angry, offended and cut her off cold turkey, swapping her for a then very fresh, youthful and funny Salma Hayek, who became queen. from the telenovela model ’89 with ‘Teresa’, while Erika went to the Televisa refrigerator for a while (until ‘Vida Robada’, in 1991).

The worst thing about this is that Erika, falling from O’Farrill’s grace, lost the interest of Omar Fierro, who went into the arms of Verónica Castro (who was the absolute queen of TV, not just soap operas). and she ended up alone, with her career paused and ridiculed by the media (that was the year she decided to participate in an OTI Festival eliminator, singing (sic) a horrible song titled ‘Your half-love doesn’t interest me’, which would presumably be dedicated to Fierro, but you know that old gossip is practically legend).

It was at this time that the “love relationship” (as she calls it) with Luis Miguel ostensibly took place, which has become relevant again after the “Güera” posted a photo on her Instagram platform (the only one evidence that exists) of a meeting with Luis Miguel, whom he has called on other occasions “the love of my life”, as did Lucía Méndez, who also boasts of having been “the first time” of El Sol).

But you have to go in parts: it is known that Luis Miguel has been an unrepentant conqueror for years and that he has kissed/walked/slept/had dinner/partied and/or talked to dozens (if not hundreds) of beautiful women, who go from Stephanie Salas to Mariah Carey, through Sofia Vergara, Daisy Fuentes, Mirka DeLlanos, Sasha Sokol, Yuri, Lucerito, Aracely Arámbula, as well as a long, long, long etcetera. So it would not be strange that he had actually had, in 1990, an encounter with Erika Buenfil.

Now, according to sources close to the Sun —mainly, Jorge Van Rankin “El Burro”, who was his close friend at the time, and at the time wanted to clarify things about this rumor for TVyNovelas and ended up making a worse mess— , Luis Miguel, who is almost seven years younger than Buenfil, met her in Acapulco at the mythical (and now destroyed) Baby’O nightclub, where they danced, drank, kissed and spent an evening together (although no one claims they would have had relations).

A few months later, after exchanging long phone calls, they met again after a concert on Luismi’s 20-year tour in Monterrey and it was she who said that there were intimate relations between the two at the luxury hotel where he was staying (Luis Miguel, needless to say, has never said or will say anything about it as he has never said about anyone, he is not a loose mouth, and the women who really mattered in his life have already appeared, albeit in disguise, in the three seasons of his salacious bioseries).

After this meeting, Buenfil and Luismi did not see each other again. He began an international tour and did not return to Acapulco until the end of 1991, when in his column ‘El Fábrica de Estrellas’, Leopoldo Meraz (the late ‘Reportero Cor’, and still powerful in the world of entertainment at the time) recounted that Buenfil had appeared at the port nightclub where they met with the intention of entering Luis Miguel’s permanent private. But he ordered her to block the entrance with his security elements and even when she called out to him, the interpreter of ‘I am how I want to be’ never came out to greet her and, humiliated and offended, Buenfil went home with her heart presumably broken.

Years of that gossip have passed (Van Rankin corroborated the note) and while the actress has become a single mother and is now the queen of TikTok (something that not even her rival Ruffo could take away from her), Luis Miguel has fallen into an era rather brown of his career. The only thing certain, then, is that she remembers him fondly, no matter what happened, and she proves it.

