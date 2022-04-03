Erika Buenfil accepts the passage of time with a photo on the beach | Facebook

Erika Buenfil She is one of the Mexican actresses who has managed to make the great leap from television to social networks. It was at the beginning of the pandemic, when the actress began to have great popularity on platforms such as tik tok and then on Instagram for his funny videos. She now surprises by comparing photographs of his youth and her current physique in beachwear.

At 58 years old, Erika Buenfil decided to share this comparison between two of her photos wearing only two clothes. On the left side you can see Erika Buenfil, about 20 years old, wearing a small black beach outfit, in which her excellent silhouette is undeniable.

In the photo on the right side you can see the 58-year-old Erika Buenfil, also in two black pieces, dark glasses and a hat, next to a pool and in which she shows that she still has a figure like in his youth.

Before or after. The soul remains the same, the dreams remain the same, new goals every day. Every day a new beginning,” she wrote on the comparison photo of her.

Previously, the actress had also made reference to the passage of time, its effects and the inevitable changes that all human beings live with each year that we are fulfilling. She also did it in a photo next to Edith González and Victoria Ruffo.

Erika Buenfil accepts the passage of time with a photo on the beach. Photo: Instagram.



In this way, the new generations and new followers of the actress also know more about the history of television stars such as Erika Buenfil.

It has been so well received on these new platforms that at least on Instagram it has more than four million followers who immediately react to the influencer’s publications, always leaving messages of encouragement and admiration for the blonde actress.

An example, without a doubt, for all women, since it is known that youth is not eternal, but that is not why they should be isolated or prohibited from the things they enjoy and that make them feel good.

Now, Erika Buenfilcontinues to be one of the most recognized and beloved Mexican influencers for several generations who continue to support her through their social networks.