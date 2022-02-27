Érika Buenfil breaks the silence and talks about cosmetic surgeries; Has she had surgery?

Mexico City.- Erika Buenfil She is one of the most prominent celebrities in the world of entertainment for her indisputable talent on the small screen, as well as her remarkable beauty between the cameras that she always boasts, which was questioned yesterday, February 26.

During an interview for the program ‘the sun rises, the star of television revealed the secrets to stay radiant at all times and look so young in the spotlight of the show at 58 years of age.

According to the soap opera interpreter, she has never undergone cosmetic surgery, since she has only resorted to facial touch-ups and makeup to look fabulous day by day, which is why she highlighted the following:

See you, already with age, normal. Sometimes I do a lot of makeup, I just do facial touch-ups and botox,” she mentioned.

Later, Érika Buenfil explained that one of her wishes is to grow old with dignity and above all to accept the passage of time, without having any changes to her body or her skin, because she considers it important to accept herself as she is.

Source: The Sun Rises