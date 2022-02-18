Érika Buenfil causes a sensation on the beach by showing off her navel at 58. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Gorgeous as 30 years ago, the famous Mexican actress, Erika Buenfilcauses a sensation on the beach by showing off her navel at 58. The star of Marisol and True loves He shared through his networks an image that is worth gold, because he wears a very ad hoc beach suit for his age, but with a touch of coquetry that turned on his followers.

And it is that, without hesitation or any penalty, the acclaimed Queen of TikTok, Erika Buenfilshowed off her figure and even her navel, which generated a stir among network users, who were quick to praise her beauty and charm.

“Wonderful my queen loves you very much”, “That network does not let me see your beautiful navel”, “mmmmmm my little sun is hot”, “Wera beautiful”, “Tremendous woman”, “Where do I find a girlfriend like that”, “OMG What perfect”, “Work of art”, “How envious of the star king, which can cover you, wonderful and beautiful lights”, they praised her.

In the image you can see the beautiful Érika Buenfil wearing a flirtatious navel with a net, which subtly exposed her abdomen, showing her navel, as she rarely does.

The beautiful actress overcome the past He combined his beach outfit with a pink cap and elegant sunglasses, as well as discreet jewelry. A beauty on the beach!

Just a few days ago, the recent telenovela in which he participated Erika Buenfil beside Angelique BoyerSebastián Rulli and a great cast, came to an end in its broadcast on the Univisión network, having great success due to such a complete story and for touching on endless current and quite interesting topics, which had the public on the edge of their seat. .

However, her fans will surely miss seeing the native of Monterrey, Nuevo León on the screen, because, so far, she has not announced what her next project will be.

For now, Erika Buenfil continues to amuse us with her occurrences through TikTok, where she has been baptized for almost a couple of years as The Queen of TikTok, a position she has held, and today it is rumored that she is in danger of losing it, thanks to the arrival to the popular social network of the Queen, Victoria Ruffo.

The truth is that, be that as it may, the beautiful mother of Nicholas Buenfil Titled or not, she has become an outlet for stress and problems through her videos and her great sense of humor, which has won the hearts of millions of users who follow her and love her content.