Érika Buenfil lost control and climbed on the hood of a car

Erika Buenfil She was a special guest on the show Divine Net where he talked with the drivers, Paola Rojas, Daniela Magun and Natalia Téllez where they talked about the revenge they did to their ex-partners when they broke their hearts.

Where the “queen of Tik Tok” showed that when she gets angry – especially in matters of sentimental partners – she loses her temper and can do things that she would not think she was capable of.

“The theme is always about the love part, like the economic or the labor part, you say, well, it is justice, everything is accommodated and more, but in the love part, it does hurt or, above all, it hurts me.”revealed the actress.

So on the show Buenfil told when he discovered an infidelity by one of his ex-partners, so he decided to take revenge in an unconventional way.

“Then I decide to follow them and at a stop I get out of the car and start saying everything and I go up to the chest and start pulling him from the cleaners and yelling at him chingu * tu madr * and everything and you also click * and all those that occurred to me and pff I slept very well, “said the actress of melodramas to the surprise of the hosts of” Netas Divinas “.

“But it’s real and that’s if it’s revenge, apart from the character’s car it was armored so there was no way to hit him or anything but if I climbed then the friend who came with me ‘calm down’ and I told him ‘shut up that you too'”, he continued the actress.

Erika Buenfil in Netas Divinas.

Érika Buenfil added that she does not regret what she did

To which Paola Rojas asked him: And did you regret it? and Érika Buenfil very calmly replied: “I don’t know because they do it to you, I don’t know if it’s revenge or a lawsuit, but I did know that the car hurt.”

In the interview, the actress commented that she did it on an important street in Mexico City, Insurgentes Avenue, in broad daylight, so she was surprised that they had not arrested her, to which Natalia Téllez commented: “I doubt that a policeman would I would have wanted to put in” while Paola Rojas commented: “he asks for your autograph”.

To which he added “the queen of Tik Tok” that all this was before social networks, otherwise it would be Lady windshield wiper or Lady car.