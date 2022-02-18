Erika Buenfil publishes emotional photography from the past with Edith González and Victoria Ruffo

Erika Buenfil has gained great fame in social networks, where she has been crowned like a queen, mainly on TikTok, captivating with funny videos that with just a few minutes of publication become viral.

Recently, the actress moved on Instagram by publishing a black and white photograph of the memory on the occasion of the Thursday #TBT (Throwback Thursday), in which she appears with two great friends and colleagues, Victoria Ruffo and the late Edith González.

In the photograph in question, the three appear posing very happywhile in their hands they hold tennis rackets, because apparently at that time they were training.

Victoria Ruffo, Edith González and Erika Buenfil.

Erika Buenfil remembers friendship with Victoria Ruffo and Edith González

The photograph immediately attracted attention, reaching approximately 100 thousand “likes” and hundreds of comments. One of the first to comment was the actress Africa Zavala, who wrote: “Beautiful”.

“Pretty all three, Edith today an angel who cares for them from heaven”, “So much beauty in a single photo”, “3 queens together“, “The most beautiful from all over the world”, were some of the comments from his fans.