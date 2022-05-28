Erika Buenfil shows off her curves with a tight dress ideal for mature women | Special: Instagram

The famous Mexican actress, Erika Buenfilpublished poses during the recording of his special performance in the comedy series “El Galán” in which he appears showing off her curves in a tight dress ideal for mature women.

Erika Buenfil posed smiling from one of the locations of the series directed by Chava Cartas wearing a long-sleeved purple wrap maxi dress which she accessorized with discreet gold jewelry and beige platform sandals.

The talented 58-year-old actress squandered her incomparable beauty and indisputable sophistication, showing off her straightened blonde hair with a side parting and a light makeup with a natural finish that highlighted her tanned cheeks and her full pink lips.

Erika Buenfil will have a special participation in the series “El Galán” starring Ana Claudia Talancón, Sara Maldonado, Ernesto Laguardia, Humberto Zurita and Sebastián Zurita, which will premiere on June 8 on the Star+ streaming platform.

The legendary actress originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León, andHe is one of the most beautiful faces on Mexican television and throughout his artistic career he has adorned memorable photo sessions, iconic covers of prestigious magazines and successful advertising campaigns.

He starred in the cover of the month of May of the magazine Vanidades dedicated to “Mothers” Day and squandered her indisputable elegance wearing a black maxi dress with a white polka dot print advised by the renowned stylist Marco Corral.

Erika Buenfil is also one of the most popular Mexican actresses on social networks, she has millions of followers on her official accounts and over the last four years. managed to be crowned as the undisputed “Queen of TikTok” with your entertaining posts.

Erika Buenfil is considered one of the most acclaimed, quoted and recognized actresses in the entertainment industry in Mexico and has managed to consecrate his career in film, theater and television during the last four decades of his career.

The charismatic actress from Monterrey made her debut in the Mexican soap operas on Televisa in 1977 and although much of her extensive artistic career has been dedicated to the small screen He also ventured into the music industry and recorded three albums in the 1980s..