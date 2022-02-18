Erika Buenfil shows Victoria Ruffo’s mini waist, smaller than Thalía’s

It is always a good day to show off old photos of our beautiful memories, and more so on Throwback Thursday, or as it is known on TBT social networks, so Erika Buenfil wanted to share one old photograph what do we see her in next to the beautiful and beloved actresses, Victoria Ruffo and Edith Gonzalez.

It was through her Instagram account that Erika Buenfil shared the photograph that we mentioned previously, in which we see the trio of handsome during their young years, that’s why we see how it is that Victoria Ruffo wears a mini belt, smaller than Thalia’sso he left us with a square eye.

Of course no one can deny that Victoria Ruffo is a very beautiful woman like Erika Buenfil and the late Edith González, only that over the years beauty matures and other qualities of people stand out, but fans loved seeing women when they were young.

From what we can see, the photograph was taken after the beautiful actresses had a game of tennis, so both Victoria Ruffo, Erika Buenfil and Edith González they wear mini shorts and skirts to be able to play and although we don’t know the exact year it was taken, all three look extremely young.

For what it reminded us that not for nothing did the three of them have their time in the leading roles in soap operas, for example, the photograph reminded us when Victoria Ruffo participated in the soap opera “Simplemente María”, which was broadcast between 1989 and 1990 at through the Televisa signal.

So it is likely that the photograph that Erika Buenfil shared with us is even before that time, so it seems that the three of them were single at that time and very young, so now we know that Victoria Ruffo had a time when she wore a mini waist smaller than Thalia’s.

Erika Buenfil and her pink memory

In addition to the photography that we already described, Erika Buenfil He also decided to share more photos of the trunk of his memories, one of them is where the first actress she wears a beautiful pink dress combined with nude sneakers that give it a perfect style for elegant women.

And it is that, although the photo is old, good taste never goes out of style, so the style of the dress and the combination can be easily adapted to current times and take advantage of it for women of all ages, remember that the pink is perfect no matter how old you are and also rejuvenates.

So this is a good option to wear, and if you want the sneakers can also go pink, but in a very soft tone or you can combine it with a Barbie pink to give a beautiful contrast to the dress, so the limit is your imagination, everything will depend if you want a more discreet style or a more extravagant one.

