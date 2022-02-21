Erika Buenfil stands before Victoria Ruffo for the TikTok crown

TikTok is the social network that has been setting trends in recent years. It seems that either you join or you disappear. Such is the case of Erika Buenfil who, after losing his exclusive contract with Televisa, did not know what to do and how to continue. So he opened an account on this famous platform and started doing what he does best: acting.

“Then people from Televisa approached me to ask me how I was doing and I was like, ‘I don’t know, a channel, a telephone, a little camera, a microwave and a stove and then they talk to me and they give me a stove, they give me a fridge and I celebrated it,” he said during an interview on the YouTube channel “En Cortinas con Berth Ohque.”

A very important piece for Erika Buenfil All this process was carried out successfully by his son Nicolás, who was in charge of introducing him to the application and explaining how it works.

Buenfil stressed that TikTok It was an application mainly for teenagers when he discovered it, so he decided to observe the type of videos that were made and the dynamics carried out by users. “One day I arrive very tired and I see that my son is recording me: ‘How many likes for you to buy me some Yeezy?’ And I say ‘thousand’. And I started to make a TikTok and it became crazy, and still is. I am very happy”, which she never imagined Erika Buenfil is that with her videos she would become the “Queen of TikTok”, as many of her followers baptized her.

For a long time he was able to boast of his title without any threat. But that peace ended for the actress, because Victoria Ruffojoined this trend, threatening to keep the title of “the queen of TikTok”.

Who will get the title of “the queen of TikTok”?

Victoria Ruffo became popular in TikTok after some videos of her doing some choreography with her castmates went viral. It was not something she sought or was interested in. It just came up.

Really Victoria Ruffo and Erika Buenfil they are not competition, because their content is totally different. Although netizens can’t help but make comparisons between the two. While Erika Buenfil exceeds 15 million followers, Victoria Ruffo just accumulated just under a million. What determines that, at least for the moment, Nicolás’s mother continues to be the undeniable “queen of TikTok”.