Erika Buenfil stands before Victoria Ruffo for the TikTok crown

James 3 hours ago Entertainment

TikTok is the social network that has been setting trends in recent years. It seems that either you join or you disappear. Such is the case of Erika Buenfil who, after losing his exclusive contract with Televisa, did not know what to do and how to continue. So he opened an account on this famous platform and started doing what he does best: acting.

“Then people from Televisa approached me to ask me how I was doing and I was like, ‘I don’t know, a channel, a telephone, a little camera, a microwave and a stove and then they talk to me and they give me a stove, they give me a fridge and I celebrated it,” he said during an interview on the YouTube channel “En Cortinas con Berth Ohque.”

