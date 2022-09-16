Erika Jayne Isn’t Taking Jennifer Lawrence’s Digs Laying Down

ads

On Wednesday night’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen Erika Jayne appeared as a guest to talk about recent episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Accompanied by her fellow guest, comedian Michael Rapaport, she held nothing back. When presenter Cohen asked Jayne for her response to Jennifer Lawrence’s comments about her on-screen behavior, she said, “It’s easy to label people at their lowest point when they’re going through something in real time. on television. and mix it with us, I’m sure we could also unmask the ugly parts of his personality. Oh!

Understandably, Cohen and the audience seemed taken aback by Jayne’s response. While their personalities are all about unapologetic, the housewives have a history of pandering to celebrity viewers: When Nicki Minaj co-hosted the “Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion last year, the entire cast took her criticism with the grain of salt. chin without clapping. even while she was roasting them. Needless to say, Jayne took a completely different approach.

The singer continued to wow in a segment called “Do you regret it!?”, showing little remorse for her recent actions and comments on “RHOBH.” She from her refusal to hand over her diamond earrings paid for by her ex-husband Tom Girardi until the court demanded it, until Screaming “I don’t give a fuck about anyone but me!” He’s been a cheesy villain moment after another.