Erika Jayne responds to Jennifer Lawrence after she insulted her

Erika Jayne He invited Jennifer Lawrence to "mingle" with the "housewives" after he referred to her as "evil." the famous of Real Housewives of Beverly Hillsresponded to the actress's insult during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy CohenYesterday.

You know, it’s easy to label people when they’re at their lowest point going through something in real time on TV,” Jayne said. “But if she wanted to come and mingle with us, I’m sure we could also unmask the ugly parts of her personality.”

After this, Cohen laughed and said: “Look, he doesn’t even flinch when he says it,” the 54-year-old presenter pointed out to his audience and also to Jayne’s other guest, Michael Rapport. For those who don’t know, Jennifer, 32, told Variety over the weekend that Jayne “needs a publicist ASAP” and expressed concern about how “boring” season 12 of RHOBH has been.

In addition, he added that he thinks “Erika is evil.” While Jayne’s rep declined to comment on what Lawrence said in that chat, a source told Page Six that the publicist can’t control what Bravolebrity does or doesn’t say on the show. The legal fights between her and her husband Tom Giraldi have been captured on the reality series ever since the former lawyer was sued two years ago for allegedly embezzling settlement funds from the families of the victims of the horrific Lion Air plane crash that took place in 2018.

Although Jayne won last month when a Los Angeles court found no evidence of wrongdoing in a $5 million accessory lawsuit, she still faces a $25 million lawsuit.

The trustee overseeing the bankruptcy case of Girardi’s firm, Girardi & Keese, indicated that she embezzled that amount of money both for her lifestyle and for her company, which has been in demand since August 2021. For her part, Jayne, he has denied any wrongdoing, saying in May that he has been “cooperating … fully” and that he “of course” has empathy for the victims’ loved ones. “I trust they will be taken care of,” she said, noting that she has been “frustrated” by questions from her co-stars on the show about the cases.

