Eriksen, drama for the doctor who saved him: what happened on the pitch

Christian Eriksen has recently left Inter, but the doctor who saved him after the illness at Euro 2020 suffered a very serious episode.

The doctor who saved Eriksen and the serious episode that happened during a match (La Presse)

Valentin Velikov is the doctor who rescued Eriksen during the match between Finland and Denmark and currently works with the Ludogorets. What happened is really serious and has increased the controversy.

The fiery match with the CSKA Sofia he suddenly turned on for an absolutely serious gesture and to be condemned.

Doctor who rescued Eriksen and two other people hit by firecracker and piece of concrete, the conditions

Doctor Eriksen
Eriksen and the doctor who saved him shot during a Ludogorets match (La Presse)

Ludogorets’ game against CSKA Sofia at home saw some fans of the home formation throwing a firecracker that would have hit the man, injuring him in the thigh, as well as a piece of concrete that would have even passed about 10 centimeters from his face. Velikov currently works as a doctor in Ludogorets and luckily he would not suffer any serious consequences. The note from the club has in fact reassured everyone, but the gesture is very serious.

In the meantime, the throwing of dangerous objects would have injured two other people, including a Ludogorets footballer. In the meantime, the national federation has ordered a fine at CSKA Sofia and an internal match behind closed doors. “Due to the throwing of firecrackers and sharp pieces of concrete against the Ludogorets bench, the three were injured and it is fortunate that the accident ended without serious consequences for their health and their lives “, we read in the note of Ludogorets.

