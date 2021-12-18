Eriksen, from Zhang input for a standing ovation at San Siro. “Future? Three options “

Yesterday Inter announced the termination of the contract that tied Eriksen to the Nerazzurri. A forced decision, given the impossibility for the Dane to play in Italy according to the medical parameters established at the regulatory level. “The adventure in football for the Dane will not end here, given his firm will to return to play at high levels in a tournament that allows him to do it with a defibrillator”, explains Tuttosport who opens up to several options: “The Odense , team from the city where Eriksen lives, is ready to welcome him with open arms. Alternatively, there are the options that lead to Ajax (where Daley Blind plays who had the same problem) or to the Premier “.