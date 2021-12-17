Eriksen greets Inter: contract terminated, today official. Possible surprise in 2022

The midfielder terminated his contract with Inter due to the inability to play in the Italian league

Christian Eriksen will greet Inter today after 689 days with the Nerazzurri. The arrival, the bench, then the starting place won after the goal in the derby, the championship and finally the stop that no one expected.

“It all ended yesterday in a very private meeting at the Inter headquarters between the Dane who came to Milan for the occasion together with his agent Martin Schoots, the Nerazzurri CEO Beppe Marotta and the club’s lawyer Angelo Capellini. black on white the consensual resolution of a relationship that should have continued until 2024. Instead, that June 12 in Copenhagen changed every order of priority. It upset the very life of this 29-year-old who will have his domicile here for a while and the programs of the Italian champions who would have liked to count on him again. The decision of the medical authority effectively eliminated the possibility of negotiation or severance pay: there was no other legal possibility than to terminate the employment relationship given the inability to participate in our championship. The life-saving device implanted after his illness at the European Championship, a latest generation subcutaneous defibrillator, is not compatible with Italian football, more rigid than many others “, explains La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“In recent days, the response from the Coni Institute of Sports Medicine arrived directly at Eriksen’s house with an official motivation, while Inter was notified of the simple device as an employer:” not suitable for competitive practice “Is the 5-word formula contained in the document that led to this exit strategy. Having defined the latest tax implications and with the Labor Office, today should be the day of the official press release and of the mutual greeting, certainly moved. In 2022, in agreement with the club, Christian could also return to San Siro to feel the heat he still remembers and which he currently feels via social networks “.

“From now on, the club will try to recover the salary paid in these months of inactivity through the Uefa allowance and also has private insurance in hand that covers the current value of the card: around 11 million, an inevitable loss on the budget. From today , Eriksen is still a completely free player and can look elsewhere for a team in which to start this phase 2. The championships that allow him to play with a defibrillator in the body are not few: above all, the Premier from which he was taken from ‘Inter on 28 January 2020. And then Denmark, where Odense, the team from his city from which everything started, is looking for him. regret for what could have been and was not “, closes Gazzetta.

December 17, 2021 (change December 17, 2021 | 08:02)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link