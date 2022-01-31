Eriksen has signed and returns to play in the Premier

The Dane will be the first player in the Premier League with an implanted defibrillator

Now it’s official. After the cardiac arrest he had in the European Championship match between his Denmark and Finland on June 12 last year, Christian Eriksen officially returns to play. Rescisso the contract with Inter due to the subcutaneous cardiac defibrillator implanted last summer and insurmountable impediment to obtaining sports fitness to play in Italy, the Danish midfielder has now signed a contract until the end of June 2022 with the Brentford and is so ready to return to the field for the next 6 months with the Premier League club. “I am happy to announce that I have signed for Brentford. I can’t wait to get started and I hope to see you soon” the short message released by the Dane to the official Twitter of the club.

ERIKSEN AND THE BRENTFORD ANNOUNCEMENT

After saying goodbye to the Nerazzurri on 17 December due to not being fit to play in Italy in his condition, the Dane trained first with Chiasso about fifteen kilometers from Appiano Gentile. In recent days, however, he had received hospitality from Ajax, the club where he made his professional debut and where he played from 2009 to 2013. The former Nerazzurri will now be the first player in Premier League history to play with a defibrillator . The goal, as he himself revealed, is the Qatar World Cup scheduled from 21 November to 18 December.