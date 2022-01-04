Eriksen: “I died for 5 minutes, thank you all. I’ll be back to play, I want the World Cup “

Christian Eriksen returns to speak, for the first time since that damned June 12: here are his words to a Danish broadcaster

Christian Eriksen returns to speak, for the first time since that damned 12 June, the day of illness during the first half of Denmark-Finland, Euro 2020 match. He did so for the first time after the consensual termination of the contract with Inter , after the Italian doctors’ no to sports fitness. Words of thanks for the closeness shown in such a difficult moment, words of hope and happiness. To Danish broadcaster DR1, Eriksen said:

“It was great that so many people felt like sending me messages and flowers. I have had an impact on so many people and many have wanted to show closeness to me and my family. This made me happy. More and more flowers were arriving at the hospital. It was weird, because I didn’t expect all this closeness since I died for five minutes. It was extraordinary and it helped me a lot to receive everyone’s wishes. People still write to me. I personally thanked the doctors, the people I met, my teammates and I thank all those who have shown me support both in Italy and in Denmark. I say thanks to the help that has come to me from all over the world“.

FUTURE – “I want to play the World Cup in Qatar, this has always been my goal. I don’t know if I will succeed, but this is my horizon. I want to come back. I’m sure I can, because I don’t feel any different than before. Physically I am back in the best shape. There is still some time and I will be able to test if I can go back to the previous levels. My dream is to go back to wearing the national team jersey and play again at Parken (the Copenhagen stadium where he fell ill, ed) proving that what happened will not happen again. I want to show that I can do it, my heart is not an obstacle“.

