Eriksen: ‘I was dead for 5 minutes, now I want the World Cup’. Inter awaits him at San Siro VIDEO | First page

Christian Eriksen speaks again. The Danish midfielder, who terminated his contract with Inter after heart surgery following heart failure in Denmark-Finland at the European Championship that no longer allows him to play in Italy, told Danish TV DR: “Thank you all for the support. So far I had already done it with those I met in person such as doctors, footballers and my family. Now I do the same with all the fans who have written me thousands of letters and e-mails, even sending me flowers, or who have seen me on the street in Italy or Denmark. I feel lucky because I was dead for 5 minutes and I’m still here today. I want to go back to playing and I dream of the World Cup in Qatar, to show everyone that I can go back to the levels I was before. I feel good, my heart is not an obstacle “.

Inter is waiting for him at San Siro to greet him. The occasion may be an evening in between Sunday in the league with Lazio and Wednesday 12 January against Juventus in the Super Cup. For the anti-Covid rules the stadium Meazza it will only hold about forty thousand spectators (50% of the capacity), however the Nerazzurri fans can’t wait to embrace Eriksen again.